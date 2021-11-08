1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 164 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $172.58 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

