1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 745 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brady were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brady by 40.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 14.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE BRC opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.