1World Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $13,366.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00234779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00096513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

