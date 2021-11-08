$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.31. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $349.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.83. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

