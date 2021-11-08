$205.75 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $205.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.60 million to $214.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 9,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,810. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.