$205.75 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $205.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.60 million to $214.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 9,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,810. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

