21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

