$228.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $228.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $240.30 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $604.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $609.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $629.29 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $751.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $33.69 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

