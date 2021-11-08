23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 13.25, but opened at 12.89. 23andMe shares last traded at 13.55, with a volume of 13,118 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 9.33.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.