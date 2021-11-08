25,000 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Purchased by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Amalgamated Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,251. The stock has a market cap of $579.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

