2,624 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $63.92. 168,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

