$29.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce sales of $29.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.19 billion and the lowest is $29.27 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $116.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $123.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. Comcast has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,562,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

