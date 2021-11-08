$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,167,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 47,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $132.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

