3,400 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.84 and a 200-day moving average of $274.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.