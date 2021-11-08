3,464 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.13. 134,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $168.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

