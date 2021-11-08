34,800 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

