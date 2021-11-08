391,433 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 391,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HRTX stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.