398,480 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 398,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,561,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 94,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 80,158 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 617,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

