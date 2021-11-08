42,200 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 347,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,221,000.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

HRTX opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

