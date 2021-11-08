47,757 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.