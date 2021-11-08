$5.21 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce sales of $5.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.73 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $23.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE IP traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $49.34. 3,276,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

