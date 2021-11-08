54,904 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

