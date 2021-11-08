$564.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report sales of $564.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.10 million. Bally’s reported sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 377.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 802,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,893. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.