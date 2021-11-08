589 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.