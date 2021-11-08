59,788 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

