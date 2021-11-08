5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.07. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$222.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

