$63.79 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report sales of $63.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.85 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $249.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $257.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.10 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $288.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 415,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,038. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $334.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

