$64.41 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $64.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.65 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.93 million to $222.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $266.25 million, with estimates ranging from $237.93 million to $283.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of -66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

