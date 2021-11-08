6,624 Shares in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $430.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Several analysts have commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.