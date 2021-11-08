66,324 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

