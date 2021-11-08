74,293 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 74,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Varonis Systems makes up about 0.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of VRNS opened at $62.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

