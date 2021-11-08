8,414 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

