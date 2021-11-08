8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.58. 641,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. 8X8 has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $67,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

