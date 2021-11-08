a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $11.60 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.