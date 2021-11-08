A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,912,758 shares of company stock worth $30,336,777 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

