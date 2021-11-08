Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Rating Increased to Hold at Cheuvreux

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAALF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $31.89.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.