AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.