AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.630-$12.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.28 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 225,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,929. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

