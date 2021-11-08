AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.630-$12.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.28 billion.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 225,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,929. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.62.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
