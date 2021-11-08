AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,900,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,700,000. SB Management Ltd grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

