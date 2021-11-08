ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.70. 952,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,085,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%. As a group, analysts predict that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

