Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Sells $213,929.10 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 466,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

