Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acerinox to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

