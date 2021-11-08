Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.22. 71,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 263,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several brokerages have commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $272,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.