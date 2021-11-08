Actinium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,570.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $833,326.18 and $19,570.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,141,600 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

