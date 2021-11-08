Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.