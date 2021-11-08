Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 2568389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62. Sell-side analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $452,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

