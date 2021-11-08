Adam Castleton Acquires 34 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Adam Castleton purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £152.66 ($199.45).

Adam Castleton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 6th, Adam Castleton acquired 31 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £146.32 ($191.17).

LSL stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 433.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £452.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 512 ($6.69).

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.