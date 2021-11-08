Adam Castleton Acquires 34 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Adam Castleton purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £152.66 ($199.45).

On Monday, September 6th, Adam Castleton acquired 31 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £146.32 ($191.17).

LSL stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 433.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £452.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 512 ($6.69).

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

