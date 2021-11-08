ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

