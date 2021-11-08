Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.67-1.17 EPS.

Shares of AEIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 196,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.