Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of AMD traded up $14.27 on Monday, hitting $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,696,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $291,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 61,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

