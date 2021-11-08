Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.85

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.72, with a volume of 33069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.45.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.